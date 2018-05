“خالد بن سلمان” يوجه سؤالاً لوزير الخارجية الإيراني.. ويبعث رسالة لأمريكا لاتخاذها هذه الخطوة

Grateful to US for taking this step. To date, over 140 ballistic missiles were fired at civilian targets in KSA. Iran claims its missile program is defensive. I ask @JZarif how is supplying missiles to a Yemeni militia targeting Riyadh helping defend Iran? https://t.co/0WfkUZxUVJ

